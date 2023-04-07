IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    U.S. economy adds 236,000 jobs in March, showing slowdown

U.S. economy adds 236,000 jobs in March, showing slowdown

The U.S. economy added 236,000 jobs in the month of March, lower than the previous month, with the unemployment rate dipping slightly to 3.5% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report. NBC's Brian Cheung and Caleb Silver break down the report.April 7, 2023

    U.S. economy adds 236,000 jobs in March, showing slowdown

