IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Zelenskyy calls for international support: ‘If Ukraine will not stand, Europe will not stand’

    02:10

  • Sports organizations take strong stance against Russian invasion of Ukraine

    03:53
  • Now Playing

    U.S. economy adds 678K jobs in February, unemployment down to 3.8 percent

    03:26
  • UP NEXT

    How Ukrainian doctors in the U.S. are helping overwhelmed hospitals in their home country

    05:32

  • Ukrainian Member of Parliament: ‘The next days will be very hard’

    05:10

  • Sheltering Ukrainian citizen describes why she is staying in the country

    03:36

  • More than one million refugees have fled Ukraine since invasion began, says U.N.

    04:06

  • Winter storm expected to bring snowfall to the Rockies, Upper Midwest

    00:46

  • Puerto Ricans protest the privatization of public beaches

    04:19

  • National labor shortage and inflation driving up child care costs in U.S.

    02:05

  • Ex-officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor found not guilty

    02:55

  • Latin American countries evacuate its citizens from Ukraine

    01:46

  • Philadelphia police fatally shoot a 12-year-old boy

    03:06

  • What an attack on a nuclear power plant could mean for Ukraine

    06:14

  • Russian troops reportedly shelling Europe's largest power plant in Ukraine

    04:02

  • January 6 committee subpoenas Trump Jr. fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle

    01:37

  • Corporate world cuts ties with Russia following Ukrainian invasion

    04:50

  • Ex-officer found not guilty of endangering Breonna Taylor's neighbors

    00:15

  • Dallas small business owners discuss Biden's first State of the Union address

    05:53

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine shows no signs of slowing down as blasts continue

    04:16

NBC News NOW

U.S. economy adds 678K jobs in February, unemployment down to 3.8 percent

03:26

The U.S. economy added 678,000 jobs in February, with the unemployment rate declining to 3.8 percent, according to the February jobs report. NBC News’ Jo Ling Kent has the details. March 4, 2022

  • Zelenskyy calls for international support: ‘If Ukraine will not stand, Europe will not stand’

    02:10

  • Sports organizations take strong stance against Russian invasion of Ukraine

    03:53
  • Now Playing

    U.S. economy adds 678K jobs in February, unemployment down to 3.8 percent

    03:26
  • UP NEXT

    How Ukrainian doctors in the U.S. are helping overwhelmed hospitals in their home country

    05:32

  • Ukrainian Member of Parliament: ‘The next days will be very hard’

    05:10

  • Sheltering Ukrainian citizen describes why she is staying in the country

    03:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All