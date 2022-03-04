U.S. economy adds 678K jobs in February, unemployment down to 3.8 percent

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. economy adds 678K jobs in February, unemployment down to 3.8 percent03:26
The U.S. economy added 678,000 jobs in February, with the unemployment rate declining to 3.8 percent, according to the February jobs report. NBC News’ Jo Ling Kent has the details. March 4, 2022
