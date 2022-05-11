IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S. experiencing record wave of immigrants from Cuba

    04:36
  • UP NEXT

    Pennsylvania mayor urges Democrats to unite rural union voters and urban progressives

    02:22

  • Alleged Haitian gang leader charged in connection to Christian Aid Ministries kidnapping plot

    02:17

  • House passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package

    02:56

  • Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine invites Israeli street performer on stage

    03:57

  • Why some Americans feel regret after the Great Resignation

    02:42

  • Trump-backed Alex Mooney wins West Virginia Republican primary

    04:13

  • Inflation hit 8.3 percent in April, remains near 40-year high

    01:20

  • Covid cases rise nationwide as testing declines

    04:57

  • Paris Hilton pushes for congregate care reform during White House visit

    03:27

  • How rising inflation could impact how Americans vote in midterm elections

    04:40

  • Chef Mario Batali declared not guilty in sexual misconduct trial

    04:14

  • Elon Musk says he would end Donald Trump's Twitter ban

    02:54

  • Sri Lanka's anti-government protests continue despite prime minister's resignation 

    02:24

  • Son of former dictator wins Philippine presidency

    04:00

  • Marine surprises younger brother after pandemic delays return stateside

    01:21

  • Oklahoma officers charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of unarmed Black 

    04:02

  • Many Pennsylvania voters are still undecided in GOP Senate race

    06:03

  • University of Kentucky researchers aim to find solutions for Black opioid addicts

    05:01

  • GOP senators are urging TV ratings board to create warning for LGBTQ content

    01:39

NBC News NOW

U.S. experiencing record wave of immigrants from Cuba

04:36

The United States is experiencing a record wave of immigrants moving from Cuba. NBC News' Morgan Radford reports on what is causing one of the largest mass migrations in American history.May 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    U.S. experiencing record wave of immigrants from Cuba

    04:36
  • UP NEXT

    Pennsylvania mayor urges Democrats to unite rural union voters and urban progressives

    02:22

  • Alleged Haitian gang leader charged in connection to Christian Aid Ministries kidnapping plot

    02:17

  • House passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package

    02:56

  • Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine invites Israeli street performer on stage

    03:57

  • Why some Americans feel regret after the Great Resignation

    02:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All