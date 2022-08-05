U.S. faces dangerous heat wave, record-breaking temperatures

- Now Playing
U.S. faces dangerous heat wave, record-breaking temperatures01:58
- UP NEXT
At least four injured after apparent lightning strike near White House01:00
Volcano erupts near Iceland’s major international airport00:25
Dangerous heat threatens to slow down rescue efforts after eastern Kentucky floods04:33
74% of US has longer, more intense heat waves than 50 years ago03:49
Kentucky floods delay return to school01:33
Video shows hail smashing through car windows in Canada01:14
Hundreds still missing after deadly floods in Kentucky00:25
200 million in US to see temperatures above 90 degrees01:31
McKinney Fire in California remains 0% contained01:36
Flood alerts in effect in Kentucky as rainfall continues after deadly floods05:01
Watch: Man rescues grandmother and family from flooded Kentucky home00:44
California's McKinney Fire captured by residents, time-lapse, and satellite video01:27
Death toll increases from eastern Kentucky flooding, more rain expected04:22
Kentucky floods death toll rises to at least 30 with hundreds unaccounted for, governor says02:30
Watch: Video shows helicopter rescue of 83-year-old woman from flooded Kentucky home00:33
Death toll from Kentucky floods expected to rise as heavy rain continues03:52
Risk of flash flooding continues in Kentucky01:29
California wildfire becomes state’s largest this year01:17
Kentucky floods: As water recedes, death toll likely to rise01:54
- Now Playing
U.S. faces dangerous heat wave, record-breaking temperatures01:58
- UP NEXT
At least four injured after apparent lightning strike near White House01:00
Volcano erupts near Iceland’s major international airport00:25
Dangerous heat threatens to slow down rescue efforts after eastern Kentucky floods04:33
74% of US has longer, more intense heat waves than 50 years ago03:49
Kentucky floods delay return to school01:33
Play All