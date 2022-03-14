IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Far-right groups boosting Russia propaganda against Ukraine

02:20

Russia’s misinformation campaign is picking up steam with a variety of debunked conspiracy theories about biological research labs in Ukraine. NBC News’ Alison Morris is joined by NBC News digital reporter Kevin Collier to discuss how much of the false information is growing in Russian social media, far-right online spaces, and U.S. conservative media. March 14, 2022

