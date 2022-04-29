U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou discusses comeback

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou was forced to withdraw from the Beijing Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19 but later sought to compete in Worlds eventually placing third. NBC News' Joshua Johnson is joined by Zhou to talk about his comeback and one of his most meaningful performances.April 29, 2022

