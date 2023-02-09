IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

U.S. figure skaters still wait for Olympic medals one year later

05:07

U.S. figure skaters won a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics for the Team Figuring Skating Event, however, the International Olympic Committee delayed the medal ceremony due to a doping scandal involving a Russian skater. NBC’s Steve Patterson has more on the key players involved in that ongoing investigation. Feb. 9, 2023

