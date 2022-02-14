IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

U.S. halts Mexican avocado imports after American safety inspector threatened

00:27

The U.S. has halted the imports of Mexican avocados after an American safety inspector received a threat in Mexico on the eve of the Super Bowl, the biggest sales day of the year for avocado growers. Feb. 14, 2022

