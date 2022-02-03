U.S. hospitals recruit nurses from foreign countries to fill staff shortages

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Manchin: 'Build Back Better' is dead, certain provisions could live on04:28
Now Playing
U.S. hospitals recruit nurses from foreign countries to fill staff shortages04:16
UP NEXT
Parents of Michigan school shooter seen blowing kisses in court00:27
One dead, four wounded in shooting on California Greyhound bus00:18
Fort Bragg troops gear up for Eastern Europe deployment02:02
How the Covid pandemic has affected national suicide rates and mental health10:48
How Cuba is faring with U.S. embargo after 60 years03:29
How rising global temperatures could worsen winter snowstorms04:54
Children under five are the ‘last group missing’ on Covid vaccinations, says BioNTech founder04:15
Biden to tout gun crime strategy amid nationwide rise in crime rate02:47
Justice Department could pursue charges against states involved in fake electors scandal04:10
Chinese artist uses NFT’S for activism04:03
Tesla recall has self-driving features in the spotlight03:44
Inflation and supply chain issues impacts homeless shelter03:21
1988 calendar ‘Every Woman’s Fantasy’ going viral 35 years later 02:40
Biden Administration wants families separated at border to stay in the U.S.02:51
Restaurant owners pleading for Congress’s help following Omicron surge05:01
Panel of experts concludes microwave energy is most likely causing ‘Havana Syndrome’04:09
Thousands mourn NYPD officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick's Cathedral02:15
Brian Flores files discrimination lawsuit against NFL, 3 teams to 'create some change'05:29
U.S. hospitals recruit nurses from foreign countries to fill staff shortages04:16
Hospitals in the U.S. tackling ongoing staff shortages by recruiting nurses from other countries to help fight the rise in infections amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Feb. 3, 2022
Manchin: 'Build Back Better' is dead, certain provisions could live on04:28
Now Playing
U.S. hospitals recruit nurses from foreign countries to fill staff shortages04:16
UP NEXT
Parents of Michigan school shooter seen blowing kisses in court00:27
One dead, four wounded in shooting on California Greyhound bus00:18
Fort Bragg troops gear up for Eastern Europe deployment02:02
How the Covid pandemic has affected national suicide rates and mental health10:48