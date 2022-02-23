U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russia

Ukraine’s foreign minister appeared alongside Secretary Blinken as he welcomed how the U.S. and other western allies are sanctioning Russia, making it clear that Ukraine will fight back given a Russian invasion. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Terrell Jermaine Starr, a senior non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center based in Kyiv, and host of the podcast “Black Diplomats." Feb. 23, 2022
