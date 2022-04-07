U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russian banks, members of Putin’s family
As the war in Ukraine rages on, the U.S. has announced new sanctions on Russia’s top financial institutions as well as members of President Putin’s family and inner circle. NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell explains which individuals are being targeted by this new round of sanctions and how the U.S. hopes they will impact Russia’s offensive in Ukraine. April 7, 2022
