    U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuela after Maduro blocks opposition campaign

NBC News NOW

U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuela after Maduro blocks opposition campaign

02:52

The Biden administration is imposing sanctions on Venezuela after claiming that President Maduro is blocking the presidential campaign of an opposing candidate. This move comes after the Biden administration says Maduro is walking back on a deal made with the U.S. to hold free elections. Jan. 31, 2024

    U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuela after Maduro blocks opposition campaign

Best of NBC News

