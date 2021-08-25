U.S. intelligence community are ‘furious and disgusted’ at prospect of leaving Afghan allies behind
04:00
Share this -
copied
Members of the U.S. intelligence community are “furious and disgusted” by the prospect of abandoning thousands of Afghan allies as President Biden refuses to extend the August 31 evacuation deadline. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley breaks down whether a secret meeting between the CIA director and the Taliban leader could have set a new deadline and what's next for the evacuation effort.Aug. 25, 2021