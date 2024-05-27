IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan after new president takes office
May 27, 202404:32
    U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan after new president takes office

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has arrived in Taiwan to meet with the newly inaugurated president. The visit comes after China finished two days of military drills. NBC News' Ryan Nobles reports on what to expect from the U.S. lawmakers meeting with the new Taiwanese president.May 27, 2024

    U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan after new president takes office

