IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S. markets drop after September jobs data point to more Fed rate hikes 

    04:32
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in September

    03:19

  • Soaring inflation, interest rates impacting holiday shopping

    01:36

  • Grocery inflation hacks: What to buy now for holiday meals

    03:44

  • Best money moves to fight inflation amid recession fears

    02:34

  • LinkedIn shares top startups of 2022, breaks down how to get hired

    04:32

  • British pound hits all-time low against U.S. dollar

    02:43

  • Dow drops nearly 500 points, closes at new low for 2022

    03:10

  • Congress grills top bank chiefs on economy, Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike

    03:28

  • Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate by 0.75%

    01:45

  • Everything you need to know as mortgage rates climb above 6%

    03:00

  • New inflation data shows prices continue to rise

    03:12

  • 5 negotiation hacks to get the best price at the car dealership

    03:56

  • U.S. economy added 315,000 jobs in August

    01:46

  • Bed Bath & Beyond to close stores, reduce workforce amid struggling business

    00:53

  • Salvage grocery stores help family food budgets hit by inflation

    03:41

  • Rising food costs force U.S. schools to cut back on lunch options

    02:30

  • Fed chairman Powell signals more interest rate hikes to come

    01:38

  • Fed chair Jerome Powell warns of increased rates, economic 'pain' to fight inflation

    03:06

  • Biden expected to forgive some student loan debt in highly anticipated announcement

    04:20

NBC News NOW

U.S. markets drop after September jobs data point to more Fed rate hikes 

04:32

The U.S. stock market’s closing numbers are creating concern over a possible interest rate increase following a September report that points to a slowing job market. NBC News’ Tom Costello reports. Oct. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    U.S. markets drop after September jobs data point to more Fed rate hikes 

    04:32
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in September

    03:19

  • Soaring inflation, interest rates impacting holiday shopping

    01:36

  • Grocery inflation hacks: What to buy now for holiday meals

    03:44

  • Best money moves to fight inflation amid recession fears

    02:34

  • LinkedIn shares top startups of 2022, breaks down how to get hired

    04:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All