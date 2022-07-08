IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    U.S. Marshals say cyclist murder suspect used aliases to flee to Costa Rica

U.S. Marshals say cyclist murder suspect used aliases to flee to Costa Rica

U.S. Marshals revealed that the murder suspect in the death of an elite cyclist was using multiple aliases, had multiple passports, and even a receipt for plastic surgery. NBC News' Sam Brock has the latest details on her attempt to flee to Costa Rica. July 8, 2022

