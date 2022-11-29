IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Senate passes federal protection for same-sex marriage, sending the bill back to the House

NBC News NOW

U.S. men's soccer defeats Iran 1-0, advance past group stage 

03:30

The U.S. men’s soccer team advanced out of the group stage in the World Cup with a one-to-nothing win over Iran. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald reports from Doha, Qatar, on how celebrations took place from coast to coast while tensions rise amid a wave of anti-regime protests in Iran. Nov. 29, 2022

