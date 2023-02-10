IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

U.S. military takes down second 'high-altitude object' over Alaska, origin unknown

03:43

U.S. officials say the unidentified object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and posed a reasonable threat to safety of civilian flight. NBC News' Julia Ainsley and Monica Alba report on more details.Feb. 10, 2023

