IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S. News indefinitely delays release of law and med school rankings

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    Historically Black college tears down 'spite wall'

    03:25

  • Teaching lessons of the Holocaust as number of survivors decreases

    04:43

  • Study finds nearly 1 in 4 students misuse ADHD drugs

    02:21

  • Texas teacher charged after allegedly encouraging students to fight in classroom

    01:52

  • Texas substitute teacher accused of organizing student fights

    01:58

  • Tech company develops program to detect when students use A.I. for school assignments

    03:12

  • Texas county plans to close entire library system rather than un-ban books

    05:49

  • Tennessee students protest gun violence in schools

    02:34

  • Wisconsin school district bans Miley Cyrus song from spring concert

    03:40

  • How to save for college and bring down the hefty costs

    04:57

  • Teachers write letters of gratitude to students who inspire them

    03:10

  • LAUSD and school workers union reach agreement 

    00:30

  • ‘Drag and Donuts’ event canceled at Florida school after pushback from parents

    01:54

  • Los Angeles school strike ends, but no deal announced

    01:21

  • West Texas A&M students protest drag show cancellation

    02:30

  • L.A. schools close over employee strike

    00:22

  • How social media is impacting mental health among teens

    05:11

  • Los Angeles school district workers to strike for three days

    01:00

  • Texas lawmakers react to takeover of Houston public schools

    01:42

NBC News NOW

U.S. News indefinitely delays release of law and med school rankings

04:48

There is growing pushback against the U.S. News and World Report rankings for grad schools with the organization indefinitely delaying the law and medical school list. NBC’s Ron Allen has more on why many top schools are boycotting in what seems to be a ranking reckoning. April 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    U.S. News indefinitely delays release of law and med school rankings

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    Historically Black college tears down 'spite wall'

    03:25

  • Teaching lessons of the Holocaust as number of survivors decreases

    04:43

  • Study finds nearly 1 in 4 students misuse ADHD drugs

    02:21

  • Texas teacher charged after allegedly encouraging students to fight in classroom

    01:52

  • Texas substitute teacher accused of organizing student fights

    01:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All