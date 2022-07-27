Blinken says U.S. offered Russia deal for WNBA star Brittney Griner

Feds obtain search warrant for phone of former Trump lawyer John Eastman01:50
- Now Playing
Blinken says U.S. offered Russia deal for WNBA star Brittney Griner05:11
- UP NEXT
Two former Minneapolis officers sentenced to prison for violating George Floyd's rights02:14
Fed raises interest rates 0.75% in hopes to combat inflation05:16
Businesses introduce company-wide holidays to avoid employee burnout03:54
Indiana considers bill to ban nearly all abortions02:23
Instagram CEO releases video explaining changes to app following backlash from users03:36
Jared Kushner says he underwent thyroid cancer surgery in 201901:07
New York man details experience with monkeypox04:25
'Pilgrimage of penance': Pope apologizes for Catholic Church's role in abuse of Indigenous children03:04
State legislators look to Mexico for direction on abortion rights efforts03:03
Abrams combats anti-police label in new TV ad02:39
Agreement reached to reopen Ukrainian ports for grain exports02:11
Why Bannon is likely to appeal guilty verdict after October sentencing02:46
Bannon convicted of contempt of Congress, to be sentenced in October04:25
Biden posts video after contracting Covid: 'I'm doing well'01:37
Ukrainian soldier shares trauma from fighting on frontlines02:43
Anti-abortion groups shift focus post-Roe02:41
Increased gas prices lead to more reports of gas theft in U.S.02:04
Twitter wins motion for expedited trial in lawsuit against Elon Musk01:52
Feds obtain search warrant for phone of former Trump lawyer John Eastman01:50
- Now Playing
Blinken says U.S. offered Russia deal for WNBA star Brittney Griner05:11
- UP NEXT
Two former Minneapolis officers sentenced to prison for violating George Floyd's rights02:14
Fed raises interest rates 0.75% in hopes to combat inflation05:16
Businesses introduce company-wide holidays to avoid employee burnout03:54
Indiana considers bill to ban nearly all abortions02:23
Play All