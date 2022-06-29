IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S. officials travel to Venezuela for a 'welfare visit' as oil crisis continues

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    Migrant deaths in Texas bring focus to dangerous journey crossing border

    03:22

  • At least 4 dead, hundreds injured after Colombian bullfighting arena collapsed

    02:48

  • Violent clashes continue in Ecuador over rising food and gas prices

    02:40

  • Colombia elects first leftist president, Afro-Colombian female vice president

    03:03

  • Bodies of murdered British journalist and researcher recovered in Amazon

    03:00

  • Suspect in Amazon disappearances taken onto river by Brazilian police

    01:25

  • Brazilian authorities deny reports of bodies found in missing journalist search

    02:49

  • Protesters demand answers over two men missing in Amazon rainforest

    01:06

  • Search continues for missing British journalist and guide in Amazon

    03:25

  • Thousands join migrant caravan moving through Mexico to U.S. border

    02:45

  • World leaders gather for Summit of the Americas in California

    03:55

  • Centuries-old shipwrecks containing gold coins found off Colombia

    00:53

  • Floods and landslides kill at least 91 people in Brazil

    01:52

  • Pigeon suspected of smuggling drugs captured at Peruvian prison

    00:42

  • U.S. reverses some Trump-era policies toward Cuba

    02:57

  • 'Blood moon' wows spectators at first lunar eclipse of the year

    00:50

  • How Brazilian bull rider Jose Vitor Leme has taken over the sport

    04:02

  • Colombian drug lord 'Otoniel' extradited to the U.S.

    00:58

  • Fossil of 'megaraptor' with blade-like claws discovered in Argentina

    00:36

NBC News NOW

U.S. officials travel to Venezuela for a 'welfare visit' as oil crisis continues

03:37

U.S. officials traveled to Venezuela describing the trip as a “welfare visit” focusing on the imprisonment of several oil executives currently held in Caracas. NBC News Steve Patterson reports on the broader implications of the trip as the gas crisis continues. June 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    U.S. officials travel to Venezuela for a 'welfare visit' as oil crisis continues

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    Migrant deaths in Texas bring focus to dangerous journey crossing border

    03:22

  • At least 4 dead, hundreds injured after Colombian bullfighting arena collapsed

    02:48

  • Violent clashes continue in Ecuador over rising food and gas prices

    02:40

  • Colombia elects first leftist president, Afro-Colombian female vice president

    03:03

  • Bodies of murdered British journalist and researcher recovered in Amazon

    03:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All