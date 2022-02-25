U.S. orders 7,000 more troops to Europe

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Putin is the aggressor': Biden announces sanctions in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine04:23
Video shows destroyed Ukraine apartment after Russian attack00:32
What comes next from Russia's military in Ukraine?06:25
U.S. has cyberattack options, but what would retaliation look like?03:54
U.S. nonprofit helping evacuate Americans from Ukraine03:45
Russia invasion of Ukraine: Here's what happened overnight01:29
U.S. orders 7,000 more troops to Europe03:50
Watch: Ukraine claims military aircraft shot down near Kyiv00:41
Biden will speak with NATO leaders in emergency summit04:00
How effective will Biden’s new sanctions on Russia be in the short term?05:09
Ukraine capital Kyiv braces for Russian ground attack03:10
Biden unveils sweeping new sanctions against Russia02:17
Russian troops advance on major cities in Ukraine02:36
Russia paints clean picture of Ukraine invasion efforts04:16
Unidentified warplane that Ukraine claims was shot down Friday00:37
Demonstrations supporting Ukraine, condemning Russia, held around the world01:08
Zelenskyy says Russia targeting civilians, appeals to Russian protesters00:52
Ukrainian-Americans protest the Russian invasion across the U.S02:24
How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect energy costs for Americans 02:40
Ukrainian residents attempting to flee Kyiv amidst Russian invasion09:37
As the U.S. government sends thousands more troops to Europe while Russia invades Ukraine, the move is meant to reassure NATO allies of the U.S.’ comittment to them.Feb. 25, 2022
