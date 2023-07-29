IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    U.S. orders government personnel to leave Haiti amid civil unrest

U.S. orders government personnel to leave Haiti amid civil unrest

02:47

The State Department has ordered all U.S. government employees along with non-emergency personnel and their families to leave Haiti amid the recent rise in violence and civil unrest in the country. NBC News' Guad Venegas shares the latest.July 29, 2023

