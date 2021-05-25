U.S. police departments need ‘cultural changes’ to achieve reform, says former police chief

The death of George Floyd highlighted issues around policing in the U.S., but a year later, activists are still demanding change as police departments across the country try to repair relationships with their communities. Executive Director of the Police Executive Research Forum, Dr. Chuck Wexler, and two-time former police chief, Dr. Cedric Alexander, join News NOW to discuss how the Derek Chauvin trial impacted calls for more police training and whether the federal government should play a role in police reform.