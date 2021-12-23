U.S. population growth at lowest rate since nation's founding
The U.S. population fell to its lowest rate during the Covid-19 pandemic's first year. NBC News Zinhle Essamuah takes a look at what factors may be driving the low growth rate including birth rates and immigration. Dec. 23, 2021
