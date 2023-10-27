IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S. retaliates with strikes in Syria after drone attacks on military bases

    05:58
  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon says U.S. hit two Syrian facilities in 'self-defense strikes'

    06:45

  • US veterans reflect on 40th anniversary of Beirut barracks bombing

    05:37

  • How warfare and weaponry have evolved over the decades

    04:36

  • U.S. deploys second Navy carrier strike group to Middle East

    02:31

  • Inside Israel’s ‘enormous and complex’ operation against Hamas

    04:03

  • Reservists leave U.S. to answer call to fight in Israel

    03:19

  • Military caregivers honored at 6th annual Hidden Heroes event

    05:50

  • Exclusive access during a U.S. Navy submarine's nuclear missile test

    02:06

  • North Korea to expel American soldier who crossed border

    01:38

  • Mississippi soldier in coma after heat-related training emergency

    02:43

  • Listen to the crashed F-35 911 call: 'We’ve got a pilot in our house'

    02:16

  • NBC gets rare look inside Ukraine’s secret lethal drone lab

    02:13

  • How did the military lose track of a $100M F-35 fighter jet?

    02:47

  • Debris field found in search for missing F-35 jet in South Carolina

    02:49

  • Military officials ask public for help finding missing F-35 fighter jet

    01:58

  • Biden awards Medal of Honor to Captain Larry Taylor

    02:40

  • U.S. troop deployment at southern border extended through September

    02:13

  • Military aircraft crashes during routine training exercise, killing 3 U.S. Marines

    01:57

  • 3 US Marines killed in air crash in Australia during training exercises

    01:51

NBC News NOW

U.S. retaliates with strikes in Syria after drone attacks on military bases

05:58

The U.S. military launched airstrikes in Syria on targets with Iranian links in retaliation for drone attacks on American military bases in the region. NBC News' Allie Raffa and Dan De Luce report on why the U.S. chose to take action and if it is related to the Israel-Hamas war.Oct. 27, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    U.S. retaliates with strikes in Syria after drone attacks on military bases

    05:58
  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon says U.S. hit two Syrian facilities in 'self-defense strikes'

    06:45

  • US veterans reflect on 40th anniversary of Beirut barracks bombing

    05:37

  • How warfare and weaponry have evolved over the decades

    04:36

  • U.S. deploys second Navy carrier strike group to Middle East

    02:31

  • Inside Israel’s ‘enormous and complex’ operation against Hamas

    04:03
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All