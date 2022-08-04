IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

U.S. sanctions Putin's alleged mistress

02:54

The U.S. announced new financial sanctions over the Ukraine war targeting the woman rumored to be Vladimir Putin’s girlfriend Alina Kabaeva. NBC News’ Josh Lederman reports on the latest move by the Biden administration to ramp up pressure on Russia. Aug. 4, 2022

