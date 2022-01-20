U.S. seeing crime increase against working women

In California, police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted for the deadly stabbing of a young woman. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports on how an increase in crime is being seen against working women in the U.S. Jan. 20, 2022
