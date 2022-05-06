IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S. State Department considers Brittney Griner 'wrongfully detained'

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Make or Break’ gives insight into surfers battling for the world title

    04:48

  • Eileen Gu reflects on 2022 Olympics: ‘The worst failure is to not try’

    05:04

  • Baseball bat used by Jackie Robinson sells for $1 million

    00:17

  • U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou discusses comeback

    08:22

  • ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues network alleging free-speech violation

    03:21

  • World’s top 2 female boxers preview historic fight

    05:29

  • Author Amy McCulloch uses extreme climbs to inspire her writing

    03:58

  • Trey McBride set to be one of the first NFL draft pick with same-sex parents

    03:51

  • Family and friends mourn death of track star Sarah Shulze

    01:51

  • Supreme Court to tackle case of praying football coach

    00:31

  • Inspiring America: Lester Holt announces 2022 Inspiration List

    01:32

  • Prince Harry says he tells Archie about ‘grandma Diana’

    06:11

  • Allyson Felix talks retirement, motherhood, brand ‘Saysh’

    05:05

  • Women taking on more MLB leadership positions

    01:29

  • After twenty years of the 'Rooney Rule,' NFL still has just three Black head coaches

    01:47

  • 75-year celebration of Jackie Robinson integrating MLB

    01:43

  • These fighters throw pillows, not punches: Pillow fighting goes pro

    02:57

  • Coaching and ownership show NFL's race reform challenges

    09:28

  • Fighting to preserve Black baseball history 75 years after Jackie Robinson integrated MLB

    05:18

NBC News NOW

U.S. State Department considers Brittney Griner 'wrongfully detained'

02:08

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been held in Russia for nearly three months, and the State Department is now determining she is being “wrongfully detained” which coincides with the successful release of Marine Trevor Reed. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah explains how activists are saying Griner’s case, among others imprisoned abroad, is not receiving the attention they deserve. May 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    U.S. State Department considers Brittney Griner 'wrongfully detained'

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Make or Break’ gives insight into surfers battling for the world title

    04:48

  • Eileen Gu reflects on 2022 Olympics: ‘The worst failure is to not try’

    05:04

  • Baseball bat used by Jackie Robinson sells for $1 million

    00:17

  • U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou discusses comeback

    08:22

  • ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues network alleging free-speech violation

    03:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All