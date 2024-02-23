U.S. successfully lands on the moon for the first time in more than 50 years

The U.S. has successfully landed on the moon with the Odysseus lander for the first time in more than 50 years. The robotic spacecraft, built by private company Intuitive Machines, landed near the moon's south pole. Former NASA astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison discusses how humans as a species are leaving "our home" in a sustainable way, and what sets apart this mission to the moon from those in the past. Feb. 23, 2024