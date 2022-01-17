U.S. surgeon general warns omicron variant has not yet peaked
As the Covid-19 omicron variant sweeps across the country, the surgeon general is warning that the U.S. has not yet reached the peak of this wave despite record numbers of cases and hospitalizations in parts of the country. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel has the details. Jan. 17, 2022
