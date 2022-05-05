IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

U.S. surpasses one million deaths from Covid-19 since pandemic began

04:43

More than one million people in the U.S. have now died from Covid-19, a grim milestone that few experts thought was possible when the pandemic began over two years ago. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports from Kirkland, Washington, where some first Covid-19 cases in the U.S. were recorded.  May 5, 2022

