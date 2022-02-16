U.S. suspends Mexican avocado imports due to organized crime
03:28
The Mexican government confirms a farmer with fields on the front lines between warring cartels was killed when his truck drove over an improvised landmine in Michoacán. NBC News’ Dasha Burns reports on how these threats of violence are responsible for the U.S. government’s recent suspension of avocado imports from Mexico. Feb. 16, 2022
