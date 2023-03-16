IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How social media is impacting mental health among teens

    05:11

  • Six months of protests in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini

    04:28
  • Now Playing

    U.S. threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Israelis intensify protests over Netanyahu’s controversial judiciary reforms

    04:02

  • Seven Virginia deputies charged in death of man ‘smothered’ at hospital

    03:04

  • Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors over Trump’s $130K hush money payment

    04:13

  • Kremlin approved ‘aggressive’ actions against American drone, U.S. officials say

    04:48

  • Credit Suisse to borrow nearly $54 billion from Swiss Central Bank

    05:05

  • China fully reopens borders to foreigners 3 years after Covid pandemic began

    03:50

  • Texas judge to consider whether to order an abortion pill off the market

    04:04

  • DOJ and SEC launch investigations into Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    03:22

  • Biden signs executive order to combat gun violence

    05:05

  • U.S. Reaper drone crashes into Black Sea after encounter with Russian jet

    04:08

  • Thousands without power as winter storms slam Northeast

    03:43

  • Remains of ancient Roman aristocrat found in British hidden cemetery

    00:41

  • Driver accidentally unlocks, drives Tesla after mistaking it for his own

    00:40

  • February inflation report shows consumer prices for all items rose 0.4%

    03:47

  • How a Black-owned farm and store are defying historic inequality

    03:43

  • Do some people have ‘super immunity’ to Covid?

    02:40

  • Trump slams Ron DeSantis in Iowa amid ongoing legal troubles

    03:55

NBC News NOW

U.S. threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

02:50

The Biden administration is increasing pressure on TikTok, demanding its Chinese parent company sell its stake in the app or face serious consequences. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports from the White House.March 16, 2023

  • How social media is impacting mental health among teens

    05:11

  • Six months of protests in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini

    04:28
  • Now Playing

    U.S. threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Israelis intensify protests over Netanyahu’s controversial judiciary reforms

    04:02

  • Seven Virginia deputies charged in death of man ‘smothered’ at hospital

    03:04

  • Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors over Trump’s $130K hush money payment

    04:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All