Morning Rundown: F-35 pilot 911 call, fentanyl found under day care trapdoor, and Saudi 'sportswashing' accusations

NBC News NOW

U.S to give Ukraine an additional $325 million in military aid

03:05

After meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. will provide Ukraine with an additional $325 million in military aid. The latest deal comes amid growing criticisms from lawmakers who say that the $43 billion that’s already been given is too much.Sept. 22, 2023

