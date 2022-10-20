IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

U.S. to tap back into oil reserve as gas prices spike nationwide

04:07

President Biden has announced that the U.S. will tap back into the country’s oil reserves as gas prices have spiked have recently spiked across the country. NBC News’ Lauren Egan breaks down how the move could impact how much you pay at the pump. Oct. 20, 2022

Best of NBC News

