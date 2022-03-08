U.S. troops train alongside NATO forces in Eastern Europe
03:12
American troops are training alongside NATO troops as the alliance activates its response force, a defensive military measure, for the first time. NBC News’ Josh Lederman reports on the war games from Latvia. March 8, 2022
