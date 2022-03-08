IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    U.S. troops train alongside NATO forces in Eastern Europe

NBC News NOW

U.S. troops train alongside NATO forces in Eastern Europe

American troops are training alongside NATO troops as the alliance activates its response force, a defensive military measure, for the first time. NBC News’ Josh Lederman reports on the war games from Latvia. March 8, 2022

    U.S. troops train alongside NATO forces in Eastern Europe

