  • Nearly 100 days since hostages taken in Hamas terror attack

    U.S., U.K. launch strikes against targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen

    ‘Be strong, we love you so much’: Hostage families shout support across Gaza border

  • Two paths lead to peace and stability in Gaza and Mideast, Blinken says

  • Israel's long record of assassinations: Will it work against Hamas?

  • World 'fails' Palestinians in 'livestreamed genocide,' South Africa tells World Court

  • The Rafah hospital doctor who brings healing to the ill and injured of Gaza

  • Sanders says U.S. is ‘complicit’ in Gaza deaths

  • Israel showing few signs of winding down war in Gaza as Hamas leader at large

  • Video shows Israeli jeep running over Palestinians shot in West Bank clash

  • Blinken seeks path to contain Israel-Hamas war from expanding

  • Video shows aid trucks surrounded by crowds near Gaza City

  • Blinken says he believes Hamas ‘will engage’ in hostage release negotiation

  • Blinken speech in Tel Aviv emphasizes two-sided peace process

  • Dozens arrive at a Khan Younis hospital as Israel changes focus in Gaza

  • NBC News get inside look at Hamas 'weapons factory' in Gaza

  • NBC News gets firsthand look inside Hamas weapons factory discovered by IDF

  • Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief grapples with deaths of family members in Israeli airstrikes

  • Al Jazeera Gaza bureau chief loses son in Rafah airstrike

  • Israel vows to hunt down Hamas leaders after deadly attack

U.S., U.K. launch strikes against targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen

The U.S. and British military launched strikes against targets in areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthis, according to two U.S. officials. This comes after dozens of attacks launched by the Houthis on shipping vessels in the Red Sea.Jan. 12, 2024

