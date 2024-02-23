IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden administration announces 500 sanctions on Russia after Navalny's death
Feb. 23, 2024
    Biden administration announces 500 sanctions on Russia after Navalny's death

Biden administration announces 500 sanctions on Russia after Navalny's death

03:10

In the wake of Alexei Navalny's death, President Joe Biden announced more than 500 new sanctions on Russia. NBC News' Aaron Gilchrist reports on who the sanctions target and how it could affect the war in Ukraine.Feb. 23, 2024

