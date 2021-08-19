Secretary Austin vows to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies ‘until the clock runs out’
Chaotic scenes are playing out in Kabul, Afghanistan, as thousands descend upon the airport trying to flee the country, but Pentagon officials admit that Americans stuck in the country are largely on their own. NBC News’ Josh Lederman breaks down how the Pentagon plans to evacuate Americans and its Afghan allies and how President Biden is defending the withdrawal of U.S. troops. Aug. 19, 2021