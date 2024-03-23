IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. warned Russia about a potential terrorist attack in Moscow
March 23, 202401:36
    U.S. warned Russia about a potential terrorist attack in Moscow

U.S. warned Russia about a potential terrorist attack in Moscow

01:36

The United States shared information about a potential terrorist attack in Moscow with Russia’s government earlier this month, a spokesperson for the National Security Council said. NBC's Matt Bodner explains.March 23, 2024

