NBC News NOW

U.S. ‘will make every effort’ to rescue captured Americans in Ukraine, former Amb. says

03:12

The State Department has confirmed that a second American has been killed while fighting in Ukraine as concern over another two U.S. veterans who have been captured by Russian forces grows. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine and Vice President of Russia and Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace, William Tayor, joins News NOW to explain how Russia views U.S. citizens fighting alongside Ukraine’s military and what it would take for both sides to return to the table as peace talks stall. June 22, 2022

