NBC News NOW

UAE’s leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies at 73

00:25

The United Arab Emirates’ leader, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died at age 73. The UAE government announced a 40-day period of mourning for the country.May 13, 2022

