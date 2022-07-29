Uber driver's act of kindness goes viral

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Uber driver Raul Torres gained national praise after Nashville influencer Becca Moore posted a TikTok recounting how Torres helped her track down her lost belongings while attending Coachella. Moore set up a GoFundMe for him that has raised over $250K which helped Torres pay his daughter's medical bills who was undergoing chemo and his father's funeral expenses.July 29, 2022

