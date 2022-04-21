IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Father speaks out after 8-year-old son detained on camera by Syracuse police

    07:12

  • Queens handyman arrested, charged in stabbing death of Orsolya Gaal

    04:04

  • Obama warns spread of disinformation is 'weakening' democracies

    03:36

  • Johnny Depp cross-examined with exhibits alleging drug use, explicit text messages

    04:08

  • Florida passes congressional map drawn by DeSantis after Democratic shutdown

    01:17

  • Pennsylvania Senate races heating up for both parties

    03:21

  • 'Mad Men' and Broadway star Robert Morse dies at 90

    00:24

  • Suspect arrested after New York woman's body found in duffel bag

    00:26

  • Biden announces plan providing 'expedient channel' to Ukrainian migrants

    00:58

  • Biden announces additional $800 million military aid package for Ukraine

    04:15

  • Recreational marijuana sales begin in New Jersey

    03:35

  • Florida lawmakers expected to strip Disney of self-governing status

    03:38

  • Does a mask still protect you from Covid if no one else is wearing one?

    05:20

  • Russia says it has captured Mariupol, Ukrainians still holed up in steel plant

    05:00

  • Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection with alleged shooting

    02:30

  • Former Ohio doctor accused of murdering patients found not guilty on all accounts

    03:18

  • 10-year-old cancer patient sworn in as honorary NYPD officer

    02:03

  • Arizona wildfires burn over 25,000 acres, forcing thousands to evacuate

    01:34

  • New Jersey community prioritizes social equity in recreational marijuana rollout 

    06:54

  • New Denver business license allows customers to consume cannabis on site

    03:30

NBC News NOW

Uber driver turns in man who bragged about storming Capitol on Jan. 6

02:43

An Uber driver in Washington, D.C. reported a man to the FBI after he bragged about storming the Capitol on January 6th. The man, Jerry Braun, was later arrested and faces several federal charges including obstruction during civil disorder.  April 21, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Father speaks out after 8-year-old son detained on camera by Syracuse police

    07:12

  • Queens handyman arrested, charged in stabbing death of Orsolya Gaal

    04:04

  • Obama warns spread of disinformation is 'weakening' democracies

    03:36

  • Johnny Depp cross-examined with exhibits alleging drug use, explicit text messages

    04:08

  • Florida passes congressional map drawn by DeSantis after Democratic shutdown

    01:17

  • Pennsylvania Senate races heating up for both parties

    03:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All