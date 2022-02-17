IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ukraine denies allegations it attacked Russian-backed separatists

Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine have accused government forces of using mortars to attack their territory, according to Russian reports, but Ukraine says its troops were fired upon but did not retaliate. NBC News’ Matt Bradley and Erin McLaughlin have the details from Ukraine. Feb. 17, 2022

