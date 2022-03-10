IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Bombing of Ukraine children’s hospital leaves three dead, including child

  • Harris faces diplomatic test in Poland amid fallout over planes for Ukraine

    Ukraine refuses to surrender in meeting with Russian foreign minister

    Russia wants us to surrender, we won't, Ukraine's foreign minister says

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide after Mariupol hospital attack

  • Professional soccer player documents journey through Ukraine on TikTok

  • Daring operation rescues surrogate twins from Ukraine

  • How are humanitarian corridors formed during war?

  • Video appears to show Ukrainian children’s hospital destroyed by airstrikes

  • Former Ukraine minister of finance on Russian oil ban:' Momentous step on behalf of the U.S.': 

  • Another nuclear power plant in Ukraine falls under Russian control

  • Watch: Kyiv symphony orchestra plays anthems as Russians advance

  • How to donate to Ukraine (and avoid fundraising scams)

  • Video illustrates 'apocalyptic' conditions of Ukraine's Mariupol

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine retraumatizes Holocaust survivors in New York’s ‘Little Odessa’

  • Ukrainian crisis: Where to donate and how to get involved

  • Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska condemns Russia in open letter

  • Putin ‘likely to double down’ on invasion of Ukraine, says CIA director

  • Civilians attempt to flee Ukraine as humanitarian crisis escalates

  • Putin ‘miscalculated, he thought this would be a cakewalk:' Former ambassador

NBC News NOW

Ukraine refuses to surrender in meeting with Russian foreign minister

Foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia met in Antalya, Turkey, but Ukraine refused to surrender, citing Russia’s demands as humiliating.March 10, 2022

