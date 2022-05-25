IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden to sign executive order on police reform two years after George Floyd’s death

    Ukraine says war entering most ‘active phase’ in Donbas region

    Investigation into deadly Texas school shooting underway

  • Breaking down Georgia’s primary governor, Senate election results

  • Texas school shooting reignites lawmakers’ debate over gun control

  • Parts of India, Brazil and South Africa ravaged by wave of recent flooding

  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp beats Trump-backed challenge by wide margin in GOP primary

  • Spouse of Robb Elementary School worker brought wife flowers before hearing gunshots

  • Uvalde superintendent cancels classes, activities for rest of year following elementary school shooting

  • Authorities identify 18-year-old suspect in Texas elementary school shooting

  • Perdue responds with racist remark to Abrams' controversial Georgia comment

  • Heard’s defense team rests, Depp’s attorneys calling rebuttal witnesses

  • Plot by ISIS operative to assassinate former Pres. George W. Bush foiled by law enforcement

  • What you need to know about the monkeypox virus

  • Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary remains too close to call between Oz, McCormick

  • U.S. active shooter incidents increased by 52 percent in 2021, FBI report says

  • Russia intensifies assault on Donbas as war in Ukraine enters third month

  • Biden faces questions on defending Taiwan on final day of Asia trip

  • How Georgia midterm elections could determine control of Senate

  • Expert says monkeypox likely started to spread at two raves in Europe

Ukraine says war entering most ‘active phase’ in Donbas region

Ukraine’s defense ministry says the war in Ukraine has entered it’s most “active phase” as Russia continues its bombardment of the remaining Ukrainian-held towns in the Donbas region. NBC News’ Molly Hunter reports from Kyiv, Ukraine. May 25, 2022

