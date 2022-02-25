Ukrainian-Americans protest the Russian invasion across the U.S
02:24
Protesters are taking to the streets in support of Ukraine as many of the demonstrators who are Ukrainian immigrants are still desperate to hear from their loved ones. NBC News' Ellison Barber reports on the protests breaking out across the U.S. Feb. 25, 2022
Now Playing
Ukrainian-Americans protest the Russian invasion across the U.S
02:24
UP NEXT
How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect energy costs for Americans
02:40
Ukrainian residents attempting to flee Kyiv amidst Russian invasion
09:37
CPAC kicks off in Orlando with Trump expected to speak Saturday
03:03
Jury finds three former officers guilty of depriving George Floyd's civil rights
04:08
At least 57 dead and 169 hurt following Russian attack on Ukraine