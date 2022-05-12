IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian artists and manufacturers team up to raise funds for war efforts

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    American rescued from Russian captivity in Ukraine reunites with his mother

    01:26

  • How Russia could respond if Finland joins NATO

    03:56

  • Finland expected to apply for NATO membership in blow to Russia

    01:08

  • Finland's president urges NATO membership after Russian invasion of Ukraine

    00:57

  • Huge explosion rocks Azovstal steel plant as Russian bombardment continues

    00:34

  • Zelenskyy: Joining NATO could have saved Ukraine

    01:22

  • 'Please don't let them die,’ Azov Regiment wife implores Pope Francis

    01:46

  • House passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package

    02:56

  • Ukrainian demining unit in Donetsk detonate Russian explosives

    01:02

  • US House passes $40 billion aid package for Ukraine

    02:47

  • Ukraine recaptures villages from Russian troops around Kharkiv

    00:57

  • Russia targets Odesa as Zelenskyy warns blockades threaten global food supply

    01:41

  • A look inside Mariupol: Ukrainian amateur photographer shares the terror and hope of the war

    02:24

  • McConnell asked Biden to advance standalone Ukraine aid package: 'We need to do this quickly'

    00:52

  • Russian forces renew attacks on Ukrainian port city of Odesa

    04:09

  • Russia hits Odesa, US speeds up process of getting aid to Ukraine

    02:17

  • Missiles strike Odesa shopping mall, Ukraine's military says

    00:42

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy says ports are at standstill because of Russian blockade

    01:15

  • Gas prices near all-time highs

    02:05

NBC News NOW

Ukrainian artists and manufacturers team up to raise funds for war efforts

01:32

Ukrainian artists and manufacturers are teaming up on everything from tote bags to coffee mugs to raise money for the war. NBC News’ Jay Gray reports on the “business of war” as the proceeds of these crafted goods help fund those on the front line. May 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian artists and manufacturers team up to raise funds for war efforts

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    American rescued from Russian captivity in Ukraine reunites with his mother

    01:26

  • How Russia could respond if Finland joins NATO

    03:56

  • Finland expected to apply for NATO membership in blow to Russia

    01:08

  • Finland's president urges NATO membership after Russian invasion of Ukraine

    00:57

  • Huge explosion rocks Azovstal steel plant as Russian bombardment continues

    00:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All